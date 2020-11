SA vs Eng 1st T20 Dream11 Predictions, SA vs Eng 2020, South Africa vs England: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

South Africa take on England in the first of the three match T20 Internationals starting tomorrow. The match will be telecast in India from 9.30 PM onwards.

SA vs Eng 1st T20 Dream11 Predictions, SA vs Eng 2020, South Arica vs England: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | World No. 2 T20 side England will take on hosts South Africa in the first of three T20 international at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday (November 27). The series will be a build-up to the 2021 T20 World Cup, which will be held in India.

This is the first international series for both the sides since the IPL 2020 came to a close in the United Arab Emirates. Players from both sides have been training inside the bio-bubble due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All matches of South Africa vs England 2020 series will be broadcasted Live by Sony Six, Sony ESPN in India and on SonyLiv App as well as SonyLiv.com.

November 27 - 09:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Newlands stadium in Cape Town

SA vs England 1st T20, SA vs Eng 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England captain: Eoin Morgan

SA vs England 1st T20, SA vs Eng 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

SA vs England 1st T20, SA vs Eng 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

SA vs England 1st T20, SA vs Eng 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England batsmen: Jason Roy, Faf du Plessis, Dawid Malan, Rassie van der Dussen

SA vs England 1st T20, SA vs Eng 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England all-rounders: Andile Pheklukawayo, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran

SA vs England 1st T20, SA vs Eng 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mark Wood, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer

SA vs England 1st T20, SA vs Eng 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England, South Africa playing 11 against England: Quinton De Kock (Captain and WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf Du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Pheklukawayo/Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Anrich Nortje.

SA vs England 1st T20, SA vs Eng 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England, England playing 11 against South Africa: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow/ Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, and Reece Topley/ Mark Wood.