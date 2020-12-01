- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
SA vs ENG 3rd T20 Dream11 Predictions, SA vs ENG 2020, South Africa vs England: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SA vs ENG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SA vs ENG Dream11 Best Picks / SA vs ENG Dream11 Captain / SA vs ENG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 6:15 PM IST
Hosts South Africa will look to salvage its pride as they square off against England in the third and Final T20I game of the series at the Newlands stadium on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. England have stamped their authority with Jonny Bairstow’s superb 86 runs from 48 balls in the first T20I. Skipper Eoin Morgan and David Malan’s cameo in the second gave their side an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.
Tonight’s match won’t be a dead-rubber for the hosts as they need to come in all guns blazing in the fixture and going into next year’s T20 World Cup scheduled in India. England won’t take it easily as well, as they will look to win the third T20I game and hand a whitewash result to the hosts.
SA vs ENG 3rd T20, South Africa vs England Live Streaming
All matches of South Africa vs England 2020 series will be broadcasted Live by Sony Six, Sony ESPN in India and on SonyLiv App as well as SonyLiv.com
SA vs ENG 3rd T20, South Africa vs England: Match Details
December 1 - 09:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Newlands stadium in Cape Town
SA vs England 3rd T20, SA vs ENG 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England
SA vs England 3rd T20, SA vs ENG 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England captain: Quinton de Kock
SA vs England 3rd T20, SA vs ENG 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow
SA vs England 3rd T20, SA vs ENG 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock
SA vs England 3rd T20, SA vs ENG 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan
SA vs England 3rd T20, SA vs ENG 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England all-rounders: Ben Stokes, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow
SA vs England 3rd T20, SA vs ENG 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer
SA vs England 3rd T20, SA vs ENG 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England, South Africa playing 11 against England: Quinton de Kock (C,WK), Reeza Hendricks or Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo or Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
SA vs England 3rd T20, SA vs ENG 2020, Dream11 team for South Africa vs England, England playing 11 against South Africa: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
