SA vs ENG 3rd T20 Dream11 Predictions, SA vs ENG 2020, South Africa vs England: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Hosts South Africa will look to salvage its pride as they square off against England in the third and Final T20I game of the series at the Newlands stadium on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. England have stamped their authority with Jonny Bairstow’s superb 86 runs from 48 balls in the first T20I. Skipper Eoin Morgan and David Malan’s cameo in the second gave their side an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Tonight’s match won’t be a dead-rubber for the hosts as they need to come in all guns blazing in the fixture and going into next year’s T20 World Cup scheduled in India. England won’t take it easily as well, as they will look to win the third T20I game and hand a whitewash result to the hosts.

SA vs ENG 3rd T20, South Africa vs England Live Streaming

All matches of South Africa vs England 2020 series will be broadcasted Live by Sony Six, Sony ESPN in India and on SonyLiv App as well as SonyLiv.com

SA vs ENG 3rd T20, South Africa vs England: Match Details

December 1 - 09:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Newlands stadium in Cape Town

Dream11 team for South Africa vs England

Dream11 team captain: Quinton de Kock

Dream11 team vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

Dream11 team wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Dream11 team batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan

Dream11 team all-rounders: Ben Stokes, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow

Dream11 team bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer

South Africa playing 11 against England: Quinton de Kock (C,WK), Reeza Hendricks or Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo or Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

England playing 11 against South Africa: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid