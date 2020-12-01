SA vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs England Live Streaming Online

SA vs ENG 3rd T20I Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check South Africa vs England match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

The third T20I game between South Africa and England is all set to take place at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday, December 1. England have been in sensational form in the series so far and that is with the emergence of David Malawan and Jonny Bairstow in the top order with match winning knocks in both the games. They will head into the game on the back of two back-to-back wins and will aim to further extend their unbeaten run in the T20I series, which began two months ago in October.

Whereas, the Quinton de Kock led South African side lost both the T20I games. Now they will play to salvage their pride and return with a win in the three-match T20I series. They lost the series opener despite posting a decent 180-run target. The same prevailed in the second T20I game as the visitors handed the hosts their second loss in a row and won the match by six wickets. They chased an easy 147-run target in 19.5 overs.

A win here would propel England to the No.1 position alongside Australia in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings. They are currently one point behind the Aussies. However, the Proteas, despite having home advantage, will be underdogs heading to the third and final T20I fixture. They will look to spring a surprise with a complete performance against Eoin Morgan’s men.

When will the 3rd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs England (ENG) start?

The third T20I match will be played on Tuesday, December 1.

When will the 3rd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs England (ENG) be played?

The match will be played at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town

When will the 3rd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs England (ENG) begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

When will the 3rd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs England (ENG)?

All matches of South Africa vs England 2020 series will be broadcasted Live by Sony Six, Sony ESPN in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between India (Ind) vs Australia (AUS)?

The match will be live streamed on SonyLiv App as well as SonyLiv.com

South Africa vs England Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C, WK), Reeza Hendricks or Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo or Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid