SA vs ENG Dream11 Predictions, 1st ODI, South Africa vs England: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SA vs ENG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /` SA vs ENG Dream11 Best Picks / SA vs ENG Dream11 Captain / SA vs ENG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 11:37 AM IST
SA vs ENG 1st ODI, South Africa vs England Live Streaming
Cricket fans in India will have to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the live stream.
SA vs ENG 1st ODI, South Africa vs England: Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
Hosts will take on England in the 1st ODI of a three-match series at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town on Friday, December 4. The South Africa vs England vs 1st ODI is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm, IST.
England proved why they are the number one team in the shortest format of the game as they convincingly defeated South Africa 3-0 in the T20I series. They will look to consolidate the same in ODI rankings with another clean sweep in the upcoming limited-over series.
Meanwhile, hosts South Africa will root for a win and make a statement in the first ODI. They were outplayed in every department of the game in the T20I series and will be eyeing exact revenge against the visitors. However, the Proteas have a good ODI record at home, as they won their last series 3-0 against Australia.
Although the hosts might seem as the underdogs ahead of the fixture, however, they are more than capable to spring as a surprise upon the visitors.
SA vs ENG 1st ODI, South Africa vs England: Match Details
December 4 - 4:30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town.
SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 team for South Africa vs England
SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 team for South Africa vs England captain: Eoin Morgan
SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 team for South Africa vs England vice-captain: Quinton de Kock
SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 team for South Africa vs England wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
SA vs ENG SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 team for South Africa vs England batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Sam Billings
SA vs ENG SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 team for South Africa vs England all-rounders: JJ Smuts
SA vs ENG SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 team for South Africa vs England bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali
SA vs ENG 1st ODI, South Africa playing 11 against England: Quinton De Kock (C, WK), Janneman Malan or Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf Du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen or Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi or Andile Pheklukwayo, Anrich Nortje.
SA vs ENG 1st ODI, England playing 11 against South Africa: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
