SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the 1st ODI match, January 27, 4:30 PM IST

SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between South Africa and England: The England cricket team is touring South Africa for a three-match ODI series. The first One Day International will kick-start on January 27, Friday at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. This is a crucial series for the Proteas team as it will decide their future in the ODI World Cup scheduled later this year in India.

If the hosts lose the ODI series, they will have to play the qualifiers to feature in the ICC 50-over tournament. Temba Bavuma will be the one leading the team and all the South African players are available for selection. They last played the three-match Test series against Australia which saw them lose by 0-2.

Coming to England, they are placed in a good position at the World Cup Super League table and thus will comfortably qualify for the ODI World Cup. They failed to make a mark in their last ODI series. England locked horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series in November last year. The tour saw them losing by 0-3.

Ahead of the match between South Africa and England, here is everything you need to know:

SA vs ENG Telecast

South Africa vs England game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

SA vs ENG Live Streaming

1st ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

SA vs ENG Match Details

SA vs ENG match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 27, Friday.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain - Rassie van der Dussen

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Roy, Janneman Malan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

SA vs ENG Probable XIs:

South Africa: David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Buvuma, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Nigidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Philip Salt, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, Adil Rashid

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here