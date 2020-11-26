SA vs Eng, South Africa vs England 2020 1st T20 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for South Africa vs England

SA vs Eng, South Africa vs England 2020 1st T20 Predicted XIs | South Africa and England will be facing each other in the first of three T20 internationals on November 27 at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town. The T20 match between South Africa and England will begin at 9.30 pm.

SA vs Eng, South Africa vs England 2020 1st T20 Predicted XIs | World No. 2 T20 side England will begin their long tour of South Africa with the first T20 kicking off the limited-overs leg of the tour in Newlands in Cape Town on Friday (November 27). Quinton de Kock will be the captain of the South African side in both the T20 as well as the ODI series while England will be led by Eoin Morgan in both the formats.

The three-match series will be a build-up for the 2021 T20 World Cup, which will be held in India from October next year. Young Reeza Hendricks is likely to join skipper De Kock at the top of the order while South African haven an experienced middle-order in the form of former captain Faf du Plessis, young Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller to follow.

Andile Phelukwayo is expected to fulfil the all-rounder’s role for the Proteas. The hosts will have a strong bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada, who ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the recently-concluded South Africa vs England 2020 along with fellow Delhi Capitals teammate Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

The visitors on the other hand have a settled look about them. Hard-hitting opener Jason Roy is expected to open the batting with Jos Buttler with Test skipper Joe Root manning the middle-order with captain Morgan and in-form Dawid Malan.

All-rounder like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Jofra Archer give the Englishman a big edge over their rivals, although they are playing away from home.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton De Kock (Captain and WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf Du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Pheklukawayo/Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Anrich Nortje.

England Playing XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow/ Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, and Reece Topley/ Mark Wood.