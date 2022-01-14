SA vs IND 3rd Test: India Lost the Plot for a Brief Time After Dean Elgar’s Controversial DRS Decision - Shaun Pollock

When a nerve-wracking Test series finale is at stake, even the simple things seem complicated. The same occurred on day three of the ongoing Cape Town Test between South Africa and India. Players and on-field umpires couldn’t believe the proceedings that followed after the Proteas captain Dean Elgar survived an LBW decision, courtesy of DRS.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 21st over of the hosts’ innings, when Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Elgar with a ball that kept straight. Umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged him out by raising his finger, but Elgar opted out for a review. Hawkeye showed the ball pitched in line but was going over the top of leg stump, which prompted the third umpire to overturn the on-field decision.

The DRS decision seemed more to be a technical one rather than umpiring or broadcasting error but the result left the Indian team furious. Even umpire Erasmus expressed his shock and was heard saying “that is impossible,” on the stump mic. After the end of the day’s play, former South African player Shaun Pollock said ‘India let the game drift away a bit’ after the controversial decision involving the Proteas captain.

Speaking in his post-day review with CricBuzz, Pollock said that the visiting team “lost the plot for a brief time,” after the not-out decision. Talking about Kohli’s emotional on-field outburst, the pace legend said,” Virat is an emotional captain and that’s often a real positive for the team,” he added. “I think he just got a little bit upset. They thought they got their second wicket.”

He also mentioned that the wicket being Elgar’s made it more emotional. “They didn’t see it coming and it was a tough pill to swallow for them at that time. After that, there was a period of three or four overs, when emotions were high,” he further added.

As luck would have it, India got Elgar out on the last ball of the day, ironically with the help of DRS. The decision relied on the Snicko meter which showed Elgar edged Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. By the end of day three, the home team scored 101 runs for the loss of two wickets in 29.4 overs. They still need 111 runs to win, while Team India need to take eight wickets to register a historic win in South Africa.

