SA vs IND: 'He Delivered With the New Ball' - Gautam Gambhir Lauds Indian Pacer For His Performance in 3rd ODI

Team India suffered a humiliating 0-3 defeat to South Africa in the ODI series which has raised serious concerns over the Men in Blue’s template for the white-ball format. In the past few months, India have disappointed many with their performance in limited-overs format be it the 2021 T20 World Cup or ODI series against SA. Several cricket critics and fans have demanded changes in the team’s template and axe some senior players to give chances to others. India took their first step towards that by making a few changes in the last ODI match against South Africa. Rahul and Co. lost the match but Deepak Chahar turned out to be one of the positives for the visitors.

The 29-year-old impressed many with his bowling with the new ball as he took early two wickets. He was included in the playing XI in absence of senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir hailed Chahar for his performance with the new ball.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

“He delivered today with the new ball… and that’s why he was in the team. It’s hard to compare as the conditions in the previous two games were different. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has looked a bit off lately and the conditions in the first two matches didn’t work in his favour. But credit to Chahar. Today’s wicket had carry and swing & he bowled brilliantly. There are no two ways about it," said Gambhir on Star Sports in the mid-innings show.

Chahar also produced a memorable performance with the bat as his 54-run knock took India closer to the victory but Lungi Ngidi got the better of him and India lost the plot in the last two overs.

Also Read | IND vs SA: High Time For India to Reset Their ODI Template?

Gambhir also heaped huge praise on South Africa opener and wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock who scored a counter-attacking century on a tricky surface.

“He’s got the clarity of the thought. He doesn’t have any clutter in mind and the mindset is always set upon attack. He also has a wide array of shots. If a player has a bit of doubt while playing those shots, he doesn’t look in rhythm. But there are no half measures in de Kock’s batting… he was 100 per cent committed today," he further added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here