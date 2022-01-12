CricketNext

IND vs SA Live Cricket Score 3rd Test, Day 2 Updates: Umesh Yadav Cleans up Keshav Maharaj

IND vs SA Live Cricket Score 3rd Test, Day 2 Updates: Umesh Yadav Cleans up Keshav Maharaj

Live Cricket Streaming, Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Cape Town Day 2: SA vs IND When and Where To Watch Live Streaming South Africa vs India 3rd Test Day 2 Live, India’s tour of South Africa 2022 3rd Test day 2.

News18.com | January 12, 2022, 14:57 IST
Live Score India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3

Live Score India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3: India and South Africa will take the field on the second day of the third Test in Cape Town. In reply to the visitors first-innings of 223, the Proteas amassed 17 runs, at a loss of 1 wicket, by the end of the opening day's play in Cape Town. At stumps, Keshav Maharaj, who came in as a night-watchman, was unbeaten on 6 while Aiden Markram was batting on 8 not out.

Jan 12, 2022 14:52 IST

First Bowling Change of Day 2

Umesh Yadav replaces Jasprit Bumrah. A loud shout for LBW off his third delivery but the umpire isn’t interested. The Indians don’t review either. That one hit Keegan Petersen high on the pad. A maiden over to start with. South Africa 42/2, trail by 181.

Jan 12, 2022 14:43 IST

Kohli Not Happy

IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 3 Live: So after that warning to Mohammed Shami, India captain Virat Kohli saw a replay on the big screen and showed his displeasure. In the footage, Shami was clearly away from the danger zone. Kohli went to have a chat with the umpire who probably told him that while that in that particular replay Shami may have not ventured into the zone, he may have done that on other occasions.

Jan 12, 2022 14:38 IST

Petersen Dropped on 4

IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 3 Live: DROPPED! That will go down as a chance. Certainly. The extra bounce gets to Keegan Petersen as the ball flies to KL Rahul at third slip after hitting the shoulder of the bat. Rahul dives but cannot hold onto the low catch.

Jan 12, 2022 14:34 IST

Boom Boom Bumrah

Jan 12, 2022 14:20 IST

Warning to Shami

SA vs IND 2022 Live Updates: Mohammed Shami has been issued a formal warning by Marais Erasmus for running into the danger area during his follow through. Keshav Maharaj played a gorgeous punch off his backfoot through covers for a four in the over. South Africa 33/2, trail by 190 runs.

Jan 12, 2022 14:17 IST

Bumrah Asking Questions

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Cape Town Live: A testing over from Jasprit Bumrah this one. He sets up Keshav Maharaj nicely with the one that came in sharply and evaded everyone including the wicketkeeper to run down for four byes. Maharaj then gets an inside edge off the next to fine leg and picks up a single. Bumrah then bowls the final with an angle to Keegan Petersen who shoulders arms. Five runs from the over. South Africa 29/2, trail by 194 runs.

Jan 12, 2022 14:12 IST

South Africa Trail by Less Than 200 Now

IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Mohammed Shami joins from the other end. He finds the edge off his very first delivery to Keshav Maharaj but the ball flies between the slip and gully for four. Maharaj takes a single off the penultimate delivery. Five runs from the over. South Africa 24/2, trail by 199 runs.

Jan 12, 2022 14:05 IST

Bumrah Cleans up Markram

SA vs IND 2022 Live Updates: OUT! Oh and Jasprit Bumrah has struck with the second delivery of the day. Aiden Markram shoulders arms, awful judgement from the South African opener as the ball nips back to hit the top of stumps. He scored 8. South Africa 17/2, trail by 206 runs.

Jan 12, 2022 14:01 IST

We Are All Set For Play To Begin

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Cape Town Live: Aiden Markram is out there with nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj. Jasprit Bumrah to start the proceedings. South Africa trail by 206 runs.

Jan 12, 2022 13:59 IST

IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 3 Live

Indian players are warming up. They will need their bowlers to bowl out South Africa as quickly as possible. But the host’s batters will be confident after that superlative chase in Johannesburg.

Jan 12, 2022 13:56 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara Speaks

“It is a true pitch. There is enough in it for the bowlers but if you apply yourself and  are set then you get value for the shots. I thought it is a very good cricketing pitch. You are never set and need to know which shot to play and which to avoid. When you are in you have to make it count which I couldn’t do but like Virat did. We definitely should have scored 30-40 runs more but we are confident in our bowling. If we bowl in the right areas then we can restrict them. I think 275 is a good total on this pitch.”

Jan 12, 2022 13:48 IST

A Quality Knock From Kohli on Day 1

Jan 12, 2022 13:35 IST

IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live: Success for Maharaj at home

Keshav Maharaj dismissed Shardul Thakur on Tuesday which turned out to be his first wicket in last five home Tests. His last wicket was Mark Wood in Port Elizabeth on 17 Jan 2020.

Jan 12, 2022 13:31 IST

IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live: Rabada praises Kohli

“The plan was to bowl good line and length. It was pretty obvious to try to swing away as he was going out that way. He was very patient at leaving the ball. He batted extremely well, well done to him,” Rabada said in the media interaction.

Jan 12, 2022 13:19 IST

IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live: A new-look Kohli

Virat Kohli took 157 deliveries to register his 28th Test fifty on Tuesday. Though it was his 2nd-slowest half-century, the Indian skipper showcased utmost grit against the South African pacer attack. He faced 201 balls and scored 79 runs with the help of 12 boundaries and a maximum.

Jan 12, 2022 13:09 IST

IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live: India getting ready for Day 2

Virat Kohli & Co are getting ready for action on second day of the third test in Cape Town.

Jan 12, 2022 13:04 IST

IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live: Brief Scores

India (1st Innings): 223 all-out | Virat Kohli 79, Pujara 43; Rabada 4/73

South Africa (1st Innings): 17/1, trail by 206 runs  | Markram 8*, Maharaj 6*; Bumrah 1/4

Jan 12, 2022 12:57 IST

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 in Cape Town. The hosts will resume the innings on 17/1 with Keshav Mahara (6*) and Aiden Markram (8*) coming out to bat. India will look to bundle out the hosts as early as possible to bounce back in the game.

are 206 runs behind.

The opening day witnessed a resilient knock from Virat Kohli who returned to the decider after recovering from an upper back spasm. He played a brilliant knock of 79 runs while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 43 runs off 77 deliveries, with the help of 7 boundaries. The lower middle-order once again failed to live up to the expectation as the tourists were bowled out for 223 in the final session on Tuesday.

The bowlers produced a brisk start with Jasprit Bumrah drawing the first blood. The right-arm quick struck in his third over to get opponent captain Dean Elgar caught by Pujara at the slips. The ball seamed away from the batter, taking a thick edge of the blade.

Team India searched for another wicket in the last five overs of the day but the Proteas batting pair managed to survive. As the game enters the second day, it would be interesting to see how the hosts perform against a formidable Indian bowling attack on the tricky Newlands track.

