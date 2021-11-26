SA vs NED, 1st ODI: Rain Ends First Match as Rest of Netherlands Tour in Jeopardy

Heavy rain brought an end to the first one-day international between South Africa and the Netherlands on Friday, while coronavirus fears put the remaining two matches in doubt.

The Netherlands were 11 for no wicket in reply to South Africa’s 277 for eight when a storm broke over SuperSport Park.

Kyle Verreynne hit a career-best 95, one-day newcomer Zubayr Hamza made 56 and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo thrashed six sixes in a 22-ball 48 in an otherwise lacklustre home batting performance.

The washout was another setback for South Africa in a stuttering campaign in the International Cricket Council’s World Cup Super League.

South Africa have yet to win a series in the league and were strong favourites to beat one of the league’s weaker teams.

While the rain fell in Centurion, officials from Cricket South Africa and the Netherlands board were discussing whether the second and third matches, scheduled for Sunday and Wednesday, would go ahead.

Unconfirmed reports that the tour had been called off proved premature but a joint statement confirmed that the Dutch team were keen to go home –- but could not immediately find flights out of Johannesburg.

The statement said a decision on the remaining matches would be made “in the next 24 to 48 hours".

New restrictions on travellers from South Africa were announced by the British government on Thursday and followed on Friday by travel bans by several European Union countries, including the Netherlands, following the discovery of a new variant of coronavirus, B.1.1.529, in South Africa.

South Africa were sent in to bat on a slow pitch on Friday. Wicketkeeper-batsman Verreynne and Hamza put on 119 off 137 balls for the third wicket but the other specialist batsmen were tied down by steady Dutch bowling.

It took an eighth wicket stand of 68 off 40 balls between Phehlukwayo and captain Keshav Maharaj (18 not out) to boost the South African total.

