SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, T20 World Cup 2022, November 6

South Africa and Netherlands will face-off in an intriguing encounter of the T20 World Cup on November 6. South Africa are coming into this match after getting steamrolled in their last match against Pakistan. Therefore, this becomes a must-win match for the Proteas. With the likes of Quinton de Kock and David Miller in their side, few will bet against South Africa. Skipper Temba Bavuma also got some runs under his belt against Pakistan and would be raring to go on Sunday. Meanwhile, Netherlands will be looking to end their World Cup campaign on a winning note.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

They are a good side, but have not played like a unit. Netherlands were clinical in their Super 12 clash victory over Zimbawe and will hope to repeat that performance. Scott Edwards would want his team to play fearlessly in their last match and cause an upset against the highly-vaunted South Africa.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands be played?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will be played on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands be played?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands begin?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will begin at 5:30 am IST, on November 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Paul van Meekeren

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Max O’Dowd, David Miller, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

SA vs NED Probable XIs

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Netherlands Probable Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here