SA vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

After an exciting bout of cricket earlier this year, South Africa and Pakistan will cross swords in a three-match ODI series. The 1st ODI will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday, April 2, 2021. Hosts South Africa are looking to rebuild their side under the new leadership of Temba Bavuma, after they were trounced in the away Test series under the leadership of Quinton de Kock, and in T20Is under the captainacy of Henrich Klaassen against this very opposition.

Meanwhile, Pakistan played only five ODIs since their disappointing World Cup 2019 campaign. The Babar Azam led side would be hoping to revive their dormant limited overs cricket scene when they face the mighty Proteas in the upcoming ODI series. Both teams look equally matched on paper, but home conditions will ideally play into the host's favour. But Pakistan have a side that oozes class and also have a knack for springing in a surprise when least expected.

The series is a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League and the match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PMIST.

When will the 1st ODI match between South Africa (SA) and Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 1st ODI will be played on April 2, 2021.

Where will the 1st ODI match between South Africa (SA) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The 1st ODI match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

What time will the 1st ODI match between South Africa (SA) and Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 1.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match between South Africa (SA) and Pakistan (PAK)?

The ODI series will be telecasted live on Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match between South Africa (SA) and Pakistan (PAK)?

The live streaming for all matches of the South Africa vs Pakistan series can be watched online on Disney + Hotstar.

SA vs PAK 1st ODI, South Africa probable playing XI against Pakistan: Quinton de Kock (WK), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verrynne or David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabriaz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

SA vs PAK 1st ODI, Pakistan probable playing XI against South Africa: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali or Danish Aziz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf