SA vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

After an exciting bout of ODI series, South Africa and Pakistan will cross swords in a three-match T20I series. The 1st T20I will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, April 10.

Pakistan won the limited overs series 2-1 against a severely depleted South African squad and would be pretty high on confidence. Skipper Babar Azam shined with the bat and their bowling unit also fared well. The visitors will be looking forward to stamping their authority in a country where their T20I series-winning streak ground to a halt in 2019.

On the other hand, the hosts despite all injury concerns have lost quite a few of their players. At the moment, five of their top players are in India for the IPL. However, they still have decent depth to counter the visitors and they would want to prove a point as the build-up to the upcoming T20 World Cup continues.

Both sides will aim to land the first blow in the T20I series, fans can expect a thrilling clash on Saturday evening.

The SA vs PAK 1st T20I is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM, IST.

When will the 1st T20I match start?

The 1st T20I will be played on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Where will the 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st T20I match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg.

What time will the 1st T20I match begin?

The match will begin at 6.00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match?

The five-match T20I series will be telecasted live on Star Sports network

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match?

The live streaming for all matches of South Africa vs Pakistan series can be watched online on Disney + Hotstar.

SA vs PAK 1st T20I, South Africa probable playing XI against Pakistan: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (C), Kyle Verrynne (WK), George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla

SA vs PAK 1st T20I, Pakistan probable playing XI against South Africa: Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir.

