SA vs PAK, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

After an exciting bout of the ODI series, South Africa and Pakistan will cross swords in a four-match T20I series. The 2nd T20I will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday, April 12. Despite the hosts making them work hard, Pakistan won the first match by four wickets at the same venue. The visitors will now look to seal another series win over the hosts with the advantage ahead of match two on Monday.

The hosts, despite all injury concerns and three players playing their maiden game, missed a narrow win. Opting to bat first, stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen (50) and Aiden Markram (51) scored half-centuries in a strong batting display by the Proteas. Pite van Biljon also made a useful contribution of 34 and the hosts posted a challenging total of 188/6 on the board.

In reply, Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 74 helped the visitors chase down a challenging 189-run target with one delivery to spare. He stitched three crucial partnerships with skipper Babar Azam (41), Fakhar Zaman (45) and Faheem Ashraf (48) during the run chase to guide his side to victory in the penultimate over of the match.

Both sides will fancy their chances and make amends to their sides ahead of what should be a cracking game of cricket in Johannesburg on Monday evening.

The SA vs PAK 2nd T20I is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST.

When will the 2nd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Monday, April 12.

Where will the 2nd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 6.00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The four-match T20I series will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The live streaming for all matches of South Africa vs Pakistan series is available on Disney + Hotstar.

SA vs PAK 2nd T20I, South Africa probable playing XI against Pakistan: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (C, WK), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams

SA vs PAK 2nd T20I, Pakistan probable playing XI against South Africa: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

