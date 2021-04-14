SA vs PAK, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

South Africa will lock horns with Pakistan in the 3rd T20I of the ongoing four-match bilateral series. The match will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion and is scheduled to start from 6:00 PM (IST) on Wednesday, April 14.

The hosts will be on seventh heaven after their remarkable turnaround in the 2nd T20I in Johannesburg. Despite being plagued with injuries and several players participating in the ongoing IPL 2021, the Proteas looked like an indomitable force. George Linde shined with the ball and bat,as he picked three wickets and also scored a quick cameo of 20 runs in just 10 balls. Aiden Markram and skipper Heinrich Klaasen smashed the Pakistani bowlers to win the match easily.

On the other hand, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam continued his consistent spree. He smashed 50 runs but failed to receive support from his other teammates. The visitors could only manage to post 140 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

With the series tied at 1-1, both sides will aim for a win to gain an unassailable lead in the series.

When will the 3rd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 3rd T20I will be played on Wednesday, April 14.

Where will the 3rd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

What time will the 3rd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 6.00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The four-match T20I series will be telecasted live on Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The live streaming for all matches of the South Africa vs Pakistan series is available on Disney + Hotstar.

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I, South Africa probable playing XI against Pakistan: Henrich Klaasen (C,WK), Jaaneman Malan, Wihan Lubbe, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I, Pakistan probable playing XI against South Africa: Sharjeel Khan/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam (c) , Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir

