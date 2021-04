SA vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, 1st ODI, South Africa vs Pakistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

South Africa will host Pakistan in a three-match ODI series and the tournament opener will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Both sides played against each otherearlier this year back in Pakistan and the home side had trounced visitors in both the Test and T20I series. In the latest ODI series,both Pak and SA do have some quality players up their ranks and it could turn out to be an intriguing affair and this will be a perfect opportunity for the Proteas to draw level.

South Africa will be led by Temba Bavuma, while the Babar Azam leads the Pakistani squad.

The 1st ODI is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

SA vs PAK, 1st ODI

All matches of South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Jio TV.

SA vs PAK 1st ODI

SA vs PAK 1st ODI

April 2, 2021 – 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

SA vs PAK 1st ODI, Dream11 team

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Temba Bavuma, Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Shaheen Afridi, Anrich Nortje,Lungi Ngidi

SA vs PAK 1st ODI match, South Africa probable playing 11 against Pakistan: Quinton de Kock (WK), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verrynne or David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabriaz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

SA vs PAK 1st ODI, Pakistan probable playing 11 against South Africa: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali or Danish Aziz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf