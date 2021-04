SA vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, 1st T20I, South Africa vs Pakistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After a thrilling ODI series win against South Africa, Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on a depleted Proteas in a four-match T20I series. The 1st T20I between the two sides will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, April 10, from 6:00 PM, IST.

The visitors won the ODI series and would be pretty much high on confidence, while the same can’t be said about the hosts.

The Proteas have lost quite a few of their players due to various reasons – few are out with injuries, whereas five others are in India to play in the IPL 2021. Pakistan will aim to use these deficiencies to their advantage and get a lead in the series. However, the Proteas despite a herculean task at hand have a decent depth to counter the visitors.

In the absence of Temba Bevuma, Heinrich Klaasen will lead the hosts, while a swashbuckling Babar Azam continues to lead the visiting team.

SA vs PAK, 1st T20I, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming

All matches of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Jio TV.

SA vs PAK 1st T20I, South Africa vs Pakistan: Live Score/ Scorecard

SA vs PAK 1st T20I, South Africa vs Pakistan: Match Details

April 10, 2021 – 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

SA vs PAK 1st T20I, South Africa vs Pakistan, Dream11 team for South Africa vs Pakistan

Captain: Heinrich Klaasen

Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Aiden Markram , Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen,

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, George Linde

Bowlers: Migael Pretorius, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs PAK 1st T20I match, South Africa probable playing 11 against Pakistan: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (C), Kyle Verrynne (WK), George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla

SA vs PAK 1st T20I, Pakistan probable playing 11 against South Africa: Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir

