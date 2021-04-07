SA vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, 3rd ODI, South Africa vs Pakistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

South Africa and Pakistan will come into the SuperSport Park Centurion with the series on the line. Both the matches so far in the series have been high-octane finishes and we have seen whirlwind centuries, the spirit of the game being questioned and nerves being put to the test.

South Africa will hope to clinch a third trophy in nine series under coach Mark Boucher while Pakistan would want to win a series against a top-seven ODI team for the first time since 2013, when they incidentally defeated South Africa.

The hosts will be without five of their key players – Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi – who have all left to join their respective IPL franchises in India. This would mean a complete overhaul of the pace attack which should give Pakistan some respite.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will have to make one enforced change to the squad as Shadab Khan has been ruled out and hence, we could see Usman Qadir take his spot.

The third ODI match is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST

SA vs PAK, 3rd ODI, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming

All matches of South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports network and also live stream on their digital platform Disney+ Hotstar.

SA vs PAK, 3rd ODI, South Africa vs Pakistan: Match Details

April 07 2021 – 01:30 PM IST at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

SA vs PAK, 3rd ODI, South Africa vs Pakistan 2020-21, Dream11 team for South Africa vs Pakistan

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Aiden Markram, Babar Azam, Rassie van der Dussen, Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla

SA vs PAK, 3rd ODI, South Africa probable playing 11 against Pakistan: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams

SA vs PAK, 3rd ODI, Pakistan probable playing 11 against South Africa: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Haidar Ali, Usman Qadir, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here