SA vs PAK Dream11 Predictions And Tips 2nd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI And Probable 11s For South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg April 12 Monday 6:00 PM IST

SA vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Predictions For 2nd T20I, The Wanderers Johannesburg: The nail biting T20I encounter between South Africa and Pakistan saw Babar Azam’s side chase down 189 and take a 1-0 lead at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Both sides face each other for the second game at the same venue on Monday, April 12 for the 2nd T20I.

The visiting team will be looking to tighten their grip on the hosts and take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Whereas, the hosts even with a depleted side and three debutants made Pakistan run for their money in the previous encounter. Heinrich Klassen’s men will once again go out of their way to ensure the result doesn’t go against them in the upcoming match.

The 2nd T20I between the two sides is scheduled to start at 6:00 PMIST.

All matches of South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Jio TV.

April 12, 2021 – 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg.

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Andile Phehlukwayo

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen: Aiden Markram, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Janneman Malan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Andile Phehlukwayo,Tabraiz Shamsi

Bowlers: Lizaad Williams, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

SA vs PAK 2nd T20I match, South Africa probable playing 11 against Pakistan: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (C, WK), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams

SA vs PAK 2nd T20I match,Pakistan probable playing 11 against South Africa: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

