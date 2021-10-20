SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up match, October 20, 07:30 PM IST

SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up between South Africa and Pakistan: Pakistan will be taking on South Africa in their last warm-up match before the commencement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Both the teams will be looking forward to winning the fixture to gain some confidence before the ICC tournament. Pakistan and South Africa were phenomenal in their first warm-up games as they defeated West Indies and Afghanistan, respectively.

Pakistan registered a convincing victory against West Indies by seven wickets. The Babar Azam’s side adapted to the playing conditions well as they chased the target of 131 comfortably within 15.3 overs. The skipper Babar and middle-order batter Fakhar Zaman looked in a fine form with the willow while Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi were intimidating with the ball.

South Africa, on the other hand, were all over Afghanistan in their first warm-up game as they defeated the team by 41 runs. South Africa came well prepared in the match and they executed their plans to deny Afghanistan a comeback in the game. The Temba Bavuma’s team scored 145 runs with Aiden Markram as the highest run-getter (45 runs). Following this, they stopped Afghanistan at 104 runs Tabraiz Shamsi picked up a three-wicket haul.

Ahead of the match between South Africa and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

SA vs PAK Telecast

Star Sports will be telecasting all the warm-up games in India.

SA vs PAK Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to Disney + Hotstar app and website to watch the warm-up games online.

SA vs PAK Match Details

South Africa and Pakistan will play against each other at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on October 20, Wednesday at 07:30 PM IST.

SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Rassie van der Dussen

Vice-Captain:Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs PAK Probable XIs:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here