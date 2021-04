SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 3rd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy 11 For South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 Today's Match April 14 Wednesday

SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 3rd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion: South Africa made a remarkable comeback with an all-round show in the 2nd T20I, levelling the series 1-1 against Pakistan. Both sides will cross swords in the 3rd of the four-match series on Wednesday, April 14 at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion.

In the previous match, Proteas’ bowlers managed to contain Babar Azam-led Pakistan’s side to 140 runs. In reply, Aiden Markram scored 56 and skipper Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 36was enough in the end to take his side across the line.

Moving to Centurion, the visiting side have the numbers in their favour. Pakistan have beaten South Africa in both T20I encounters at the venue. The slowness of the pitch will be the key factor as both sides aim to take the lead in the series.

The 3rd T20I between the two sides is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST.

SA vs PAK Dream11 Live Streaming

All matches of South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Jio TV.

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Score

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I Match Details

The 3rd T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will start from 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion.

SA vs PAK Dream11 Team

Captain: Mohammed Rizwan

Vice-captain: George Linde

Wicketkeeper: Henrich Klaasen

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Pite van Biljon, Aiden Markram, Mohammed Rizwan

All-rounders: Mohammed Nawaz, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: George Linde, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi,Lizaad Williams

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I match, South Africa probable playing 11 against Pakistan: Henrich Klaasen (C, WK), Jaaneman Malan, Wihan Lubbe, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I match, Pakistan probable playing 11 against South Africa: Sharjeel Khan/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir

