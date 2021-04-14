- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
SA vs PAK MyTeam11 Fantasy Predictions - 3rd T20I Fantasy Tips: South Africa vs Pakistan - April 14, 2021
SA vs PAK Predictions - Weather Report, Probable Playing XI, Temperature, Pitch report e.t.c
- Cricketnext Staff Cricketnext
- Updated: April 14, 2021, 2:30 PM IST
After two riveting contests up-front, South Africa play against Pakistan in the third T20I of this series. The series is locked 1-1 and the winner of this game will have half its share of the trophy. While Pakistan had won the first T20I, South Africa came out with flying colors in the next game and thus the series is docked at a stalemate right now.
Match Details
Date: 14thApril 2021
Time: 6:00 PM (IST)
Venue: SuperSport Park Centurion
Live Ball-by-Ball Commentary: SportsTiger App
Weather Report:
Temperature : 29C
Rain Probability : 0%
Humidity : 31%
Pitch Report:
Batting Pitch: 60%
Bowling Pitch: 40%
Pace Bowling: 65%
Spin Bowling: 35%
Analysis:
South Africa, in spite of not having their main players, staged a fantastic comeback and levelled the series, after going 0-1 down in the first T20I. South Africa bowlers bowled beautifully and did not give the Pakistani batsmen any freedom to score runs. George Linde and Lizaad Williams took 3 wickets each and orchestrated a fantastic bowling performance. The batsmen were in their elements and chased down the average total of 140 with absolute ease. They finished it with 36 balls remaining. Aiden Markram top-scored with 54 runs and is a marquee player for this game.
Pakistan looked sloppy in this game and had to eventually pay their price. Openers failed to give them a good start and that was a reflection of the team’s performance. Star player Moahmmad Rizwan got out for a golden duck and Sharjeel Khan managed to muster only 8 runs. Skipper Babar Azam rose to the occasion and plundered 50 runs before being cleaned up by a Sisanda Magala’s delivery. Usman Qadir then tried to defend the total by picking up 2 wickets but 140 was too less to defend and Pakistan eventually lost to the Proteas.
Probable Playing XI
South Africa:
Henrich Klaasen (c,w/k), Jaaneman Malan, Wihan Lubbe, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams
Pakistan:
Sharjeel Khan/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam (c) , Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir
Best 14
Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen
Batsmen: Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan
All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Andile Phehlukwayo, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala
