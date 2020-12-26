- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
SA vs SL, 1st Test: Centurion Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for South Africa vs Sri Lanka
SA vs SL, 1st Test: Centurion Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: The temperature in Centurion is around 28 degree Celsius. South Africa vs Sri Lanka Centurion Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 26, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
SA vs SL, 1st Test: Centurion Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for South Africa vs Sri Lanka | There is partly cloudy sky in Centurion. The temperature is around 28 degree Celsius. The humidity is 57 per cent and the wind speed is around 13 km per hour. There are 10 per cent chances of precipitation.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Score
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Centurion Pitch Report
The pitch at Centurion is likely to support batsmen. However, pacers may also get some help from the surface at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium. The pitch is expected to offer extra bounce and swing initially due to which batsmen will have to take some time to settle. After spending some time on the crease, it should be easy going.
On the other hand, there is little turn available for spinners. But, they may get some support from the pitch as the game progresses. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first due to good batting surface.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has changed the old format of deciding rank. Now, the team which wins this match will get 60 points and the ranking is decided based on the points percentage.
South Africa are currently placed at the sixth spot on the ICC Test rankings, while Sri Lanka are standing at the fifth position.
The hosts are expected to have an edge over the tourists in this series because South Africa have played quite a few games after cricket resumed post COVID-19 lockdown. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have not been seen in action since March after the imposition of the lockdown.
Both the teams have a pool of talented players and the competition is going to be interesting.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: South Africa vs Sri Lanka
WHEN: December 26 at 1.30 pm IST
WHERE: SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD
LIVE STREAMING: Disney Plus Hotstar
LIVE SCORE UPDATES: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
