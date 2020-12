SA vs SL, 1st Test Dream11 Predictions, Sri Lanka Tour of South Africa 2020, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the two-match series on Saturday, December 26. The hosts would be eager to turn around the poor head to head record in recent times. In their last five meetings, they have lost four times and their last win over the visitors came way back in January 2017. They have many youngsters in the side this time and skipper Quinton de Kock is hopeful of a fine showing here.

Sri Lanka would be missing Angelo Mathews and Oshada Fernando who are out due to injury, but they have a few newcomers who can compensate for their loss. Dimuth Karunaratne-led side would try to keep up the dominance right from the start. The match will be played at 1:30 PM IST at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

1st Test Sri Lanka Tour of South Africa 2020, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming

All matches of the Sri Lanka Tour of South Africa 2020 can be watched on TV on Star Sports Network and online live stream at Disney+ Hotstar.

1st Test Sri Lanka Tour of South Africa 2020, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Live Score / Scorecard

1st Test Sri Lanka Tour of South Africa 2020, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Match Details

December 26 – 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sri Lanka Tour of South Africa 2020 1st Test Dream11 team for South Africa vs Sri Lanka

1st Test Dream11 team for South Africa vs Sri Lanka captain: Quinton de Kock

1st Test Dream11 team for South Africa vs Sri Lanka vice-captain: Dimuth Karunaratne

1st Test Dream11 team for South Africa vs Sri Lanka wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

1st Test Dream11 team for South Africa vs Sri Lanka batsmen: Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Minod Bhanuka

1st Test Dream11 team for South Africa vs Sri Lanka all-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Dilruwan Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva

1st Test Dream11 team for South Africa vs Sri Lanka bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dushmantha Chameera

1st Test, South Africa probable playing 11 against Sri Lanka: Quinton de Kock (WK), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Raynard van Tonder, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks

1st Test, Sri Lanka probable playing 11 against South Africa: Dimuth Karunaratne, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dilruwan Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando

