- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
SA vs SL 2020, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Online
SA vs SL 2020, 1st Test Live Streaming: Test cricket returns to South Africa after a gap of eight months as they host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. The first Test between the two teams begins this Saturday, December 26, at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 26, 2020, 11:39 AM IST
SA vs SL 2020, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Online | Test cricket returns to South Africa after a gap of eight months as they host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. The first Test between the two teams begins this Saturday, December 26, at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Score
South Africa lost their previous home Test series against England by a 1-3 margin and the current opponents too handed them a whitewashed result in the previous series. Skipper Quinton de Kock will be keen to ensure his squad improves their home record.
Meanwhile, the visitors haven’t played any international game since resuming cricket in July this year might feel a bit rusty. However, some of the current players had a good outing in the Lanka Premier League should ease the pressure of playing in the long format.
Both the teams have excellent players in their squads. The hosts, however, will miss the services of pacer Kagiso Rabada but they have pacers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi in the forefront. While the visitors also have a good blend of experienced and young players in their ranks which makes the Boxing Day clash even more exciting.
When will the 1st Test match between South Africa (SA) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?
The first Test match will be played from December 26 to December 30.
Where will the 1st Test match between South Africa (SA) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?
The 1st Test match between South Africa (SA) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will be played at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion.
What time will the 1st Test match between South Africa (SA) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?
The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Test match between South Africa (SA) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?
All the Test matches of the India tour of Australia 2020-21 will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st Test match between South Africa (SA) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?
The live streaming South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020 1st Test can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar.
SA vs SL 1st Test, South Africa probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (C, WK), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Migael Pretorius or Glenton Stuurman
SA vs SL 1st Test, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against South Africa: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal or Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking