The hosts are coming into this series on the back of a loss in the T20 series against England. South Africa lost all the three matches of the T20 series to England.

SA vs SL Predicted XIs: Playing XI for South Africa v Sri Lanka 1st Test match | South Africa will be taking on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium from today. The first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be played from December 26 to December 30. The clash will start at 1.30 pm.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Score

The hosts are coming into this series on the back of a loss in the T20 series against England. South Africa lost all the three matches of the T20 series to England.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are playing their first game after March, when all the sporting events came to a halt because of the outbreak of COVID-19 in many countries and subsequent lockdown. They played two-match T20 series against West Indies in March and lost both the games.

As Sri Lanka have not played a single game since March, many of their players may not be in good touch. However, some of their players were recently seen in action in Lanka Premier League, so they may have gained some rhythm.

Some of South Africa’s players are in good form and have the potential to make a difference. However, the hosts will miss the services of Kagiso Rabada. Their pace attack will be led by Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

Both the sides look balanced and cricket lovers are expected to witness a good competition. But, South Africa will have some advantage over Sri Lanka owing to home conditions.

SA vs SL 1st Test, South Africa probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (C and WK), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Migael Pretorius or Glenton Stuurman

SA vs SL 1st Test, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against South Africa: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal or Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha