SA vs SL: Tabraiz Shamsi Claims Most T20I Wickets in a Calendar Year

Ace South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi achieved a massive feat during the T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Saturday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Shamsi claimed three wickets against Sri Lanka to become the top bowler with the most wickets in a calendar year. The spinner returned with the figures of 3/17 as South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 142 all out in a Group 1 match of Super 12 stage.

The ICC no.1 ranked T20I bowler has now claimed 32 wickets in 20 matches this year in the shortest format of the game. He surpassed Dinesh Magan Nakrani of Uganda to reach the top of the table. Dinesh has 31 scalps in 16 matches in 2021 so far.

Shamsi, who is the world’s number one T20 bowler, sent back Bhanuka Rajapaksa caught and bowled for nought and then got Avishka Fernando for three in a similar dismissal an over later.

Wanindu Harasanga became Shamsi’s third victim with Sri Lanka in trouble at 91-5 in the 14th over.

South Africa struck at regular intervals, which made run-scoring a difficult task for Sri Lanka on a used pitch. Apart from Pathum Nissanka’s 72 off 58 balls, no other batter could play a knock of significance.

After electing to bowl first, Anrich Nortje started things off by disturbing Kusal Perera’s stumps in power-play. Nissanka soldiered on to hit boundaries and paced his knock with perfection despite losing partners from other end.

Nissanka continued to bat deep, slamming an off-colour Kagiso Rabada for a six followed by back-to-back fours in the 18th over. But on the next over, Nissanka holed out to long-on off Pretorius. Maheesh Theekshana hit a boundary off Nortje in the final over to take Sri Lanka past 140-mark.

