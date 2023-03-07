SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: South Africa vs West Indies Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd Test match, March 8, Johannesburg 1:30 pm IST

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Second Test match between South Africa and West Indies: South Africa and West Indies are set to cross swords against each other for the second match of the two-test series. The red-ball fixture is slated to be played from March 8 to March 12 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. West Indies have failed to pull off a desirable start to their multi-format tour in South Africa. The Proteas have already taken a 1-0 lead in the home series, bringing out their A-game in the opening Test, which saw the visitors enduring an 87-run defeat. Hence, the second Test will be a major assignment for the Caribbean unit, which will aim to prevent the threat of a potential whitewash.

South African opener Aiden Markran smashed a commendable century in the first inning of the previous game. The right-handed batter played a well-composed knock of 114 runs, which included as many as 18 boundaries. In the second innings, Markram marginally fell short of a half-century as he scored 47 runs. Another opener Dean Elgar scored 71 runs off 118 deliveries in the first innings. Among their bowlers, star pacer Kagiso Rabada folded up with 8 wickets combining both innings, while Anrich Nortje fetched 6 scalps.

For West Indies, Raymon Riefer and Jermaine Blackwood were the only standout batters. Riefer played a gutsy 62-run knock in the first innings, while Blackwood registered 93 runs in the second innings. Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach bowled quite well, picking up 7 and 6 wickets respectively. They will eye to put up a similar performance in the next game to overcome high-flying South Africa.

Ahead of the match between South Africa and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

South Africa vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel

