SA vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, October 24, 1:30 PM IST

SA vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between South Africa and Zimbabwe: In their first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa will be crossing swords with Zimbabwe at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. South Africa are clear favourites to win the Monday match. The team defeated New Zealand in the warm-up game by nine wickets. The Proteas bowlers were on fire during the match as the Blackcaps collapsed at 98 runs.

In T20 Internationals, South Africa last played against India in an away three-match series. The series resulted in the Proteas recording a loss by 2-1. David Miller and Quinton de Kock will be the key players for the team in the World Cup.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe confirmed a place in the Super 12 round of the competition by finishing at the top in Group B. The team looked fantastic in the Qualifiers as they defeated Ireland and Scotland while their lone defeat came against West Indies by 31 runs.

Ahead of the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe, here is everything you need to know:

SA vs ZIM Telecast

South Africa vs Zimbabwe game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

SA vs ZIM Live Streaming

SA vs ZIM game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SA vs ZIM Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 1:30 PM IST on October 24, Monday.

SA vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – David Miller

Vice-Captain – Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller, Ryan Burl, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Aiden Markram, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

SA vs ZIM Probable XIs:

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva(wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl

