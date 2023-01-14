SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup match, January 14, 05:15 pm IST

India Under-19 team will kickstart their campaign in the Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup with a game against South Africa Women. Willowmoore Park in Benoni will host the two teams on Saturday. India were brilliant during its first warm-up match against Australia Women. They scored a win by 18 runs by defending 97 runs in 20 overs. However, they could not replicate the same performance against Bangladesh Women. In their second warm-up match, the Women in Blue recorded a three-run loss after failing to chase 122 runs.

Coming to South Africa Women Under-19, they lost both their warm-up games. Playing against Bangladesh Women, they scored 98 runs in their 20 overs to lose the game by seven runs due to the D/L method. The South African batters were no better in the second game as well. Batting first, they posted 61 runs on the scoreboard and Australia Women won in 10.5 overs only.

Ahead of the match between South Africa Women Under-19 and India Women Under-19, here is everything you need to know:

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Telecast

South Africa Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 game will not be telecast in India.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Live Streaming

ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Match Details

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 match will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni at 5:15 pm IST on January 14, Saturday.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shafali Verma

Vice-Captain - Diara Ramlakan

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Karabo Meso

Batters: Hrishita Basu, Anica Swart, Miane Smit, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Diara Ramlakan, Titas Sadhu

Bowlers: Seshnie Naidu, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Probable XIs:

South Africa Women Under-19: Seshnie Naidu, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Anica Swart, Miane Smit, Karabo Meso, Jenna Evans(C), Caitlin Wyngaard, Monalisa Legodi, Ayanda Hlubi, Diara Ramlakan, Nthabiseng Nini

India Women Under-19: Soumya Tiwari, Hrishita Basu, Shafali Verma(C), Shweta Sehrawat, Parshavi Chopra, Richa Ghosh, Najla Noushad, Sonia Mendhiya, Sonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Shabnam MD

