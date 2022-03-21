SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match 21, March 22, 03:30 am IST

SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between South Africa Women and Australia Women:

One of the teams’ winning streaks will come to an end, when title favourites Australia and South Africa lock horns in match 22 of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, March 22. The high-octane game will be hosted at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 03:30 AM IST.

Australia firmly sit on the top with five wins on the trot and have already booked their place in the semi-finals. The Meg Lanning-led side will go into the match on the back of a six-wicket win over Mithali Raj’s India in their previous match. Whereas, South Africa are a spot behind at second in the points table with four wins from as many games. They are just a win away from making it through to the next round.

The Proteas’ Women’s team led by Sune Luus defeated hosts New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, in their previous match on Thursday.

Both sides will be aiming to clinch a win and end the opponents winning juggernaut in Wellington and fans can check the SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 and Predicted XI here.

SA-W vs AUS-W Telecast

South Africa Women vs Australia Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

SA-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between South Africa Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA-W vs AUS-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 03:30 am IST on Tuesday, March 22.

SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Rachael Haynes All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Shabnim Ismail, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women vs Australia Women possible starting XI:

South Africa Women Probable Starting XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (WK), Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas or Nonkulukelo Mlaba

Australia Women Probable Starting XI: Alyssa Healy (WK), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alana King

