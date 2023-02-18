SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match, February 18, 10:30 PM IST

SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between the South Africa Women and Australia Women: Australia Women will be trying to record their fourth win in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 when they will fight a battle with South Africa Women. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at St George’s Park in Gqebreha on February 18, Saturday.

Australia kickstarted their campaign in the T20 Championship with a victory against New Zealand Women and followed it with two back-to-back wins against Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women. The bowlers have been the main stars for the side as they are yet to concede over 115 runs in 20 overs. With six points, Australia are at the top of the Group A points table.

As far as South Africa Women are concerned, they are third in the Group A standings with two points. They started the World Cup with a loss against Sri Lanka Women by three runs. The Proteas were quick to redeem with a win over New Zealand Women by 65 runs.

Ahead of the match between the South Africa Women and Australia Women, here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs AUS-W Telecast

South Africa Women vs Australia Women game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

SA-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

SA-W vs AUS-W Match Details

SA-W vs AUS-W match will be played at St George’s Park in Gqebreha at 10:30 PM IST on February 18, Saturday.

SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - L Wolvaardt

Vice-Captain - Alyssa Healy

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: MM Lanning, GM Harris, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: M Kapp, CL Tryon, EA Perry, A Gardner

Bowlers: S Ismail, ML Schutt, G Wareham

SA-W vs AUS-W Probable XIs:

South Africa Women: L Wolvaardt, T Brits, S Luus(C), M Kapp, CL Tryon, D Tucker, S Jafta, N de Klerk, S Ismail, A Khaka, N Mlaba

Australia Women: BL Mooney, MM Lanning, GM Harris, TM McGrath, EA Perry, A Gardner, KJ Garth, A King, Alyssa Healy, ML Schutt(C), G Wareham

