SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final match, March 31, 6:30 am IST

SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final match between South Africa Women and England Women: South Africa will be trying to create write history on Thursday by qualifying for their maiden Women’s World Cup final when they play England at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. England will look to take a step closer to defending their title.

Interestingly, South Africa were paired up against England during the second semi-final of the 2017 World Cop as well, a game the British team won. They went on to win their fourth World Cup title by defeating India in the final at the iconic Lord’s stadium.

The South Africans have been in superb form throughout the group stage of the World Cup, with their only defeat coming against theAustralians. South Africa will come into this game after seeing off India challenge by three wickets in the last ball thriller.

England have had a roller-coaster campaign during the first round of the tournament. They lost their first three games on a trot before winning their next four matches back-to-back to reach the last four and will look to continue their winning juggernaut here too.

Ahead of today’s second WWC semi-final between SA-W vs ENG-W; here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs ENG-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s match between South Africa Women and England Women.

SA-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming

The second semi-final between South Africa Women and England Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The match between SA-W vs ENG-W will be hosted at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 6:30 am IST on March 31, Thursday.

SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Natalie Sciver

Vice-Captain – Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail

South Africa Women vs England Women possible starting XI:

South Africa Women Probable Starting Line-up: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

England Women Probable Starting Line-up: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies

