SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match, March 14, 06:30 am IST

SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between South Africa Women and England Women:

In the 13th match of the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup, the defending champions England Women will be up against South Africa Women on Monday. The match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and it will kick off at 06:30 am (IST).

England and South Africa have had endured opposite campaigns in the marquee event thus far. While SA-W have won their opening two games to consolidate their spot in the top 4, the Heather Knight-led outfit was bested in their first two matches and are yet to open their account on the points table.

Though the England team has failed to click as a unit so far in the competition, they will head into this fixture as favourites, courtesy of their head to head record.

England have won four out of their last five games versus South Africa in one-dayers with their most recent win coming in June 2018.

Ahead of the WWC match between SA-W vs ENG-W; here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs ENG-W Telecast

South Africa Women vs England Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

SA-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between South Africa Women and England Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The match between SA-W vs ENG-W will be hosted at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 06:30 am IST on March 14, Monday.

SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Natalie Sciver

Vice-Captain – Sophie Ecclestone

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Ellen Jones

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross

South Africa Women vs England Women possible starting XI:

South Africa Women Probable Starting line-up: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

England Women Probable Starting line-up: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

