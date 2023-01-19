SA-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: South Africa Women vs India Women Team Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for today’s T20 match, January 19, Buffalo Park, East London, 10:30 pm IST

SA-W vs IND-W Team Prediction and Suggestions for the match between South Africa Women and India Women: The Indian women’s team will take on the South African women’s team at Buffalo Park on January 19. It will be the first game of the tri-series between India, South Africa and the West Indies. Team India lost their last T20 series 4-1 against the Australian women’s team. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co would thus be eager to make a statement with this series.

South Africa, on the other hand, played their last game against Sri Lanka in the group stages of the Commonwealth Games last year. They delivered a ruthless bowling performance on the day, bowling out the Lankans for a meagre total of 46. The Proteas won the game comfortably by 10 wickets and 83 balls to spare.

This tournament will act as a great platform for all sides to fine-tune their skills considering the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, which takes place in South Africa.

Ahead of the game between the South African and Indian women, here is all you need to know

SA-W vs IND-W Telecast

This match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India

SA-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The match between SA-W vs IND-W is available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

SA-W vs IND-W Match Details

The South Africa women vs India women match will be played on Thursday, January 19 at 10:30 pm IST.

The SA-W vs IND-W team prediction

Captain: S Mandhana

Vice-captain: M Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Y Bhatia,

Batters: L Wolvaardt, H Kaur, S Mandhana, S Luus

All-rounders: M Kapp, D Sharma, C Tryon

Bowlers: A Khaka, S Ismail, R Singh

SA-W vs IND-W Possible Starting XI:

South Africa women cricket team predicted playing XI: L Wolvaardt, T Brits, S Luus(C), Anneke Bosch, M Kapp, C Tryon, S Jafta, N de Klerk, A Khaka, S Ismail, M Klaas

India women cricket team: S Mandhana, J Rodrigues, Y Bhatia, DP Vaidya, H Kaur(C), D Sharma, Sneh Rana, S Verma, P Vastrakar, S Pandey, R Singh

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here