SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Predictions, 1st T20I, South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After their coronavirus induced break, South Africa and Pakistan women's team returned to international cricket. Both sides played out a three-match ODI series in which the hosts trounced the visitors to clinch the series 3-0. The hosts South Africa Women will now take on the visitors for a three-match Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) series. The first T20I of the series will be played at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, January 29.

The Protean Women side swept the visitors 3-0 in the ODI series and are the favourites to win in this series as well. However, the visitors have a chance to redeem themselves and one cannot take them lightly especially in the shortest format of the game.

The South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women first T20I is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

SA-W vs PK-W 1st T20I, South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women: Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

SA-W vs PK-W 1st T20I, South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women: Live Score / Scorecard

SA-W vs PK-W 1st T20I, South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women: Match Details

January 29 - 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Kingsmead, in Durban.

1st T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women

1st T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women captain: Javeria Khan

1st T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp

1st T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women wicketkeeper: Trisha Chetty

1st T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women batswomen: Javeria Khan, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt

1st T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women all-rounders: Nida Dar, Marizanne Kapp

1st T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women bowlers: Masabata Klass, Shabnim Ismail, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

SA-W vs PK-W 1st T20I, South Africa Women probable playing 11 against Pakistan Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Ayobanga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Nankolenga Mlaba, Masabata Klass

SA-W vs PK-W 1st T20I, Pakistan Women probable playing 11 against South Africa Women: Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sandhu, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Anam Amin