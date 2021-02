SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Predictions, 3rd T20I, South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Best Picks / SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Captain / SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The third and final match of the three-match T20I series between South Africa Women and Pakistan Women will be played at Kingsmead, Durban, on Wednesday, February 3. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

While the ODI series was a whitewash, now South Africa Women are aiming to do the same in the T20I series. They are up 2-0 in the series and will look for a similar finish. However, the visitors would want to win this game and not leave South Africa without a win in the tournament. The upcoming match by no means would be a dead rubber fixture as there is enough to play for in the final game of the T20I series.

As the tour comes to an end, expect to see a tough game at Kingsmead.

SA-W vs PK-W 3rd T20I, South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women: Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed on FanCode app and website.

SA-W vs PK-W 3rd T20I, South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE - https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

SA-W vs PK-W 3rd T20I, South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women: Match Details

January 29 - 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Kingsmead, in Durban.

3rd T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women

3rd T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women captain: Laura Wolvaardt

3rd T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women vice-captain: Nida Dar

3rd T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women wicketkeeper: Tazmin Brits

3rd T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women batswomen: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Nida Dar

3rd T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women all-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Aliya Riaz

3rd T20I SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Diana Baig, Masabata Klaas

SA-W vs PK-W 3rd T20I, South Africa Women probable playing 11 against Pakistan Women: Sune Luus (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Tazmin Brits, Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nondumiso Shangase

SA-W vs PK-W 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women probable playing 11 against South Africa Women: Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz (C), Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nashra Sandhu