SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Predictions Pakistan Women Tour of South Africa 2021, South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Pakistan Women Tour of South Africa 2021, South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women: South Africa Women have already registered their win in the first match of the Pakistan Women Tour of South Africa 2021 series after they defeated Pakistan by three runs on January 20. If the hosts win the match scheduled for Saturday, January 23 then they will be declared as winners of the three-match series.

The match will start from 1:30 PM IST on Saturday, January 23 at the Kingsmead in Durban.

The final match of the series is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26.

The match will not be televised or live streamed through a particular app in India.

January 23 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Kingsmead in Durban.

Dream 11 prediction captain: Nida Dar

Dream 11 prediction vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Dream 11 prediction wicket keeper: Trisha Chetty

Dream 11 prediction batsmen: Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan

Dream 11 prediction all-rounders: Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nida Dar

Dream 11 prediction bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig

South Africa Women probable playing 11 against Pakistan Women: Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizella Lee, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

Pakistan Women probable playing 11 against South Africa Women: Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal