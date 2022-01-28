SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s South Africa Women vs West Indies Women 2022, 1st ODI, January 28, 5:30 PM IST

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI between South Africa Women and West Indies Women: South Africa Women are set to host West Indies Women for a four-match ODI series in Johannesburg, beginning on Friday, January 28. The series will serve as a build-up to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 which will be played in New Zealand in March and April.

The four-match ODI series gets underway on Friday, at the iconic Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg at 5:30 pm IST. All-rounder, Sune Luus will lead Proteas Women in this series, Chloe Tryon was selected as her deputy. They had won the series against the visiting team 4-1 when they toured in September last year.

On the other hand, West Indies, are ranked seventh in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings. They named a strong side for this tour of the rainbow nation with Stafanie Taylor to lead and Anisa Mohammad as her deputy. They had beaten Pakistan 3-0 in their last ODI series and will be aiming to start the tour with a win.

Ahead of the match between South Africa Women and West Indies Women; here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs WI-W Telecast

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women match will not be televised in India.

SA-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The 1st ODI between South Africa Women and West Indies Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SA-W vs WI-W Match Details

The 1st ODI between South Africa Women and West Indies Women will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday, January 28. The game is scheduled to begin at 05:30 pm IST.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kycia-Knight

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez

Allrounders: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammad, Shamilia Connell, Masabata Klaas

SA-W vs WI-W Probable XIs

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta or Trisha Chetty (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba or Ayabonga Khaka

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor (C), Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight (WK), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammad, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

