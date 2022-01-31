SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s South Africa Women vs West Indies Women 2022, 2nd ODI, January 31, 1:30 PM IST

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI between South Africa Women and West Indies Women: South Africa Women will lock horns with West Indies Women in the second game of the four-match ODI series on Monday, January 31. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the match from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

The visiting team will be extremely disappointed given how the rain spoiled the party for them in the series opening game on Friday. After being put in to bat first, they piled on 234/3 on the back of opening batter Deandra Dottin’s career-best unbeaten 150. Hayley Matthews lent her support by scoring 51 runs off 63.

Following the rain interruption, the hosts were set a revised target of 204 from 29 overs. Karishma Ramharack and Matthews picked up two wickets each and reduced the home team to 87/4 under 18 overs. Just when the Windies Women looked to secure a win, the heavens opened up and saved them in the end.

The home team looked far from their best in the series opener and if not for the rain, they would have slumped to a heavy loss. The two teams will be hoping to take the lead on Monday.

Ahead of the match between South Africa Women and West Indies Women; here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs WI-W Telecast

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women match will not be broadcast in India.

SA-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI between South Africa Women and West Indies Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SA-W vs WI-W Match Details

The 2nd ODI between South Africa Women and West Indies Women will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Monday, January 31. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Tazmin Brits

Allrounders: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail

SA-W vs WI-W Probable XIs

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here