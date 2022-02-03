SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI match, February 03, 05:30 PM IST

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between South Africa Women and West Indies Women: The third One Day International of the four-match series between South Africa and West Indies will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg at 05:30 PM IST on February 03, Thursday. Currently, West Indies have an upper hand are leading the series by 1-0.

The first game was abandoned due to rain after West Indies scored 234 runs and South Africa added 87/5 in their 17.4 overs. In the second One Day International, both sides put up a good fight as they scored 160 runs to end the game in a tie. Playing the Super Over, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews scored a total of 25 runs while the host ended up with just 17 runs.

West Indies now need just more victory to get done with the series while South Africa will be playing a must-win encounter on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between South Africa Women and West Indies Women; here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs WI-W Telecast

SA-W vs WI-W match will not be telecasted in India.

SA-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The South Africa Women vs West Indies Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SA-W vs WI-W Match Details

The South Africa Women vs West Indies Women contest will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg at 05:30 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sune Luus

Vice-Captain- Hayley Matthews

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Tazmin Brits

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sune Luus, Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Karishma Ramharack

SA-W vs WI-W Probable XIs:

South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail

West Indies Women: Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (c), Kycia Knight, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

