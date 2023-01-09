SA20 Announces Playing Conditions as Captains to Name Final Playing XIs After Toss

South Africa’s new T20 league SA20 has announced its playing conditions as the inaugural season will witness some interesting changes as compared to other franchise tournaments. The inaugural season of SA20 will commence on January 10 as the six teams will play 33 matches. Unlike IPL where there are four playoff matches - one eliminator, two qualifiers and a final, SA20 will have only three play-off matches that consist of two semi-finals and the summit clash.

The new franchise league tournament has brought a new change to the playing conditions which will allow the captain to decide the final playing XI after the toss.

Each captain can nominate 13 players to take the field before the toss. After the toss, each captain has to take the big call of selecting their final playing XI as the two left-out players will automatically become substitutes.

SA20 has also brought some changes to the points system which will push the teams to play a fearless brand of cricket to get an extra point.

The winning team will be awarded four points and they also have a chance to grab a bonus-point generating a total of five points. The bonus point will be awarded to a team who achieves a run rate of 1.25 times that of the opposition. In case of a no result, both teams will be awarded two points, while the losing team will not receive any points.

In addition, the following rules have been adjusted:

The pace of play will be protected without suspensions with captains charged with in-game penalties for slow over-rates through fielding restrictions.

The league also made a big amendment to the free-hit rule, a bowled dismissal can’t lead to byes if the ball ricochets off the stumps.

Positive and attacking fielding will be encouraged. No runs can be taken off an intentional attempt to run out the batter if a direct hit deflects off the stumps.

A team can take two strategic time-outs of 2 minutes and 30 seconds in duration in each innings.

In the event of teams finishing on equal points, the right to progress through to the final and those to play in the play-off will be determined as follows:

• The team with the most number of wins;

• If still equal, the team with the highest number of bonus points;

• If still equal, the team with the highest net run rate;

• If still equal, the team with the most number of wins over the other team(s) who are equal on points and have the same number of wins;

• If still equal, the team with the highest runs to wickets ratio throughout the tournament;

• If still equal, the team with the highest wickets to runs ratio throughout the tournament.

In a match declared as a No Result, run rate is not applicable.

The first semi-final will include the team finishing top of the group stages against the team finishing fourth. The second semi-final will be between the teams finishing second and third respectively. The winners of the two semi-finals will contest the final.

