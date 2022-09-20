SA20 Auction: Full List of Players Sold And Squad List

SA T20, Cricket South Africa’s brand new franchise T20 tournament, conducted its first ever player auction for the upcoming season on Monday, September 19. In an intense bidding process, involving all six franchises, a pool of 314 players went under the hammer. Some of the big players sparked bidding wars between the franchises, while some prominent names faced the axe and went unsold.

Notably, all six teams in the SA T20 are owned by IPL franchises. Johannesburg Super Kings (India Cements), Pretoria Capitals (JSW), Paarl Royals (Royals Sports Group), Durban Super Giants (RPG-Sanjiv Goenka), MI Cape Town (Reliance) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Sunrisers Hyderabad ) are the sides in the showpiece event.

South Africa’s young batting sensation, Tristan Stubbs was the most expensive player in the SA 20 League auction. He was roped in by SunRisers Eastern Cape for a whopping R 9.1 million. The Mumbai Indians’ star sparked a bidding battle, with MI Cape Town and the Joburg Super Kings going all out for the 22-year-old. MI Cape Town went up to R 7 million, but it was the SunRisers Eastern Cape who eventually basked the services of the finch hitter.

The auction did have some shocking moments as some of the big names in South African cricket including Test captain Dean Elgar and white ball skipper Temba Bavuma went unsold along with other key players like Andile Phehlukwayo and Keegan Peterson.

With a pay ceiling of R 34 million (about USD 1.9 million, INR 15 crore) per team, the auction was filled with fierce bidding, with franchises going all out to cover their bases for the tournament that is slated to begin in January 2023.

Here are the full squads of the SA T20 League:

Joburg Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings Ltd.)

Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Donavon Ferreira, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka, Nandre Burger

MI Cape Town (Reliance Industries Ltd.)

Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen, Webley Marshall, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, George Linde, Duan Jansen, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kagiso Rabada

Paarl Royals (Royals Sports Group RR)

David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, Even Jones

Pretoria Capitals (JSW Sports DC)

Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Marco Marais, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Michael Pretorius, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport

SunRisers Eastern Cape (Sun TV Network SRH)

Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof can der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Tom Ambell, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, Jon-Jon Smuts

Durban’s Super Giants (RPSG Sports Private Ltd.)

Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul

