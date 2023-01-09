SA20: Left Hander Or Right Hander? Paarl Royals Share Video Of David Miller's Unique Batting Style - WATCH

South Africa batter David Miller, over the years, has quite rightfully earned the reputation of being one of the finest finishers in white-ball cricket. He certainly has some other special weapons in his arsenal and ahead of the opening SA20 League fixture, the Paarl Royals skipper was seen taking part in a unique training session.

The southpaw, famous for his explosive batting and incredible finishing skills, was seen playing shots right-handedly during a practice session. The official Twitter handle of the Paarl Royals franchise also shared a video of Miller’s atypical batting style. He can be seen saying in the clip, “You (Duminy) said the left-hander. So, I wanted to bat right."

EXCLUSIVE | Sanju Samson Was Always Our Guy… He Is So Passionate: RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum

“David Miller, right-handed bat,” read the caption.

Paarl Royals, under David Miller’s leadership, will start their SA20 League campaign with a match against MI Cape Town on Tuesday. The Royals franchise has managed to build one of the strongest sides in the tournament. Royals, with players like Jos Butler, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan on their side, are the frontrunners to emerge victorious in the opening edition of the event.

Royals Sports Group-owned Paarl Royals had announced the appointment of David Miller as the leader of the side back in September last year. The 33-year-old was roped in by the side ahead of the auction.

David Miller enjoyed a sensational run in the last season of the Indian Premier League and the southpaw guided Gujarat Titans to their maiden title in 2022. Miller had notched two half centuries and scored 481 runs at a strike rate of 142.73 in the last edition of the IPL.

ALSO READ | ‘SKY ke Liye Jagah Nahi Ban Pai’: Ex-opener Picks His IND XI for 1st ODI, Finds Difficult to Put Suryakumar

In T20Is, David Miller has so far scored 2,147 runs at a strike rate of 144.19 after playing 111 matches. Moreover, Miller holds the record for scoring the fastest century in T20I cricket as well. Miller had accomplished this sensational feat in October 2017 after reaching the three-digit mark in just 35 balls. In T20 cricket, Miller has more than 8953 runs under his belt.

Coming back to the SA20 League, the opening fixture of the tournament will be played between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals at the Newlands, Cape Town on Tuesday. The tournament will be halted later in January as South Africa will be hosting England for three World Cup Super League ODI matches. The summit clash is scheduled to be played on February 11 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here