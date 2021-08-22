Saba Karim Explains How BCCI Not Allowing Players to Participate in Foreign T20 Leagues Has Helped India

BCCI organises a cash-rich, and arguably the world’s most lucrative T20 league that sees participation from players across the globes. However, the richest cricket board in the world doesn’t allow its own players to take part in foreign leagues unless they have retired from all forms of cricket in India and obtained a No Objection Certificate.

The policy means the various overseas leagues don’t see participation from active India cricketers. However, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim reckons that the decision has only benefited the national cricket team.

Saba, a former BCCI GM (cricket operations), explains that by keeping its cricketers restricted to leagues/tournaments within the country, the board has allowed them to become a better multi-format players.

“In West Indies, players are allowed to take part in global T20 leagues," Saba told IVM Podcasts on their YouTube channel. “Almost every country allows it but not India. I think the BCCI has made a very good decision of not allowing Indian players to go to other countries and play T20 leagues. What it means is that players, whether they are from U-19 or Ranji Trophy or the U-23 level, have to stay in India and play cricket."

“If you look at the domestic cricket tournaments held in India, apart from Ranji Trophy, we have multi-day formats at the U-23 and U-19 level as well. So, we are actually preparing multi-format players through these tournaments because these players get exposure to different types of cricket," he added.

An example of India’s bench strength can be gauged from the fact that they were able to field strong squads simultaneously for Tests in England and limited-overs matches in Sri Lanka recently.

Saba further says that allowing players to take part in T20 leagues around the globe has the danger of creating a vacuum in India’s domestic cricket as has been the case with other countries.

“If the BCCI allows our senior and junior players to go out and take part in global T20 leagues, then very few cricketers will be left to play domestic cricket. In that case, a big vacuum will be created in our cricket as well just like the case is with other countries," he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here