Saba Karim Reveals Biggest Challenge For Head Coach Rahul Dravid on South Africa Tour

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim has highlighted the biggest challenge head coach Rahul Dravid will face in the upcoming tour of South Africa. Team India has entered the transitional phase in terms of leadership with Rohit Sharma’s appointment as the new ODI captain. The swashbuckling opener has replaced Virat Kohli as the new white-ball captain. The 34-year-old has a great record as a captain in the Indian Premier League with five titles under his kitty for Mumbai Indians.

The BCCI took the tough call of sacking Kohli as the captain as the selectors wanted a single captain for the white-ball formats. Meanwhile, the South Africa tour is the first big test for Dravid as the head coach after he took over the charge from Ravi Shastri who had an outstanding record in overseas conditions.

The sacking of Kohli has put Indian cricket under the scanner and Karim feels that it is going to be the biggest challenger for Dravid who recently joined the unit.

“The biggest challenge is for Rahul Dravid. He must be thinking, ‘I’ve joined the team only recently and all these things are happening!’” Karim said on Khelneeti podcast.

However, Karim feels that Dravid, who is very experienced and mature, will talk it out with Kohli and motivate him for the South Africa tour.

“But at this position, you have to look after these things. With the experience, he has, the maturity he has, and the way he communicates, I’m sure he will be trying to talk to Virat Kohli and tell him to move on from whatever has happened and focus on South Africa tour. This is going to be a big challenge for Dravid,” the former Indian cricketer said.

Karim further suggested that Kohli, who is still the Test captain, should go to South Africa with the objective to win the maiden Test series.

“From my experience, only your game can help. You are still the Test captain. Before this, India have not won a series in SA. If you go with this objective, it will help the side go past this controversy. This will help the team remain unified. This is a big challenge for Virat and Team India,” Karim said.

