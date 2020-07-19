Saba Karim to Quit as BCCI GM Cricket Operations, Weeks After Board Accepts CEO Rahul Johri's Resignation: Report
Karim's exit from the BCCI comes a week after the board let go of CEO Rahul Johri. Incidentally, both Johri and Karim assumed office at the same time in December 2017. The BCCI accepted a long-pending resignation from Johri (since December 2019) only last week.
