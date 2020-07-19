Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 206 runs to win, MIN. 48.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

86/1 (5.4)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Saba Karim to Quit as BCCI GM Cricket Operations, Weeks After Board Accepts CEO Rahul Johri's Resignation: Report

Karim's exit from the BCCI comes a week after the board let go of CEO Rahul Johri. Incidentally, both Johri and Karim assumed office at the same time in December 2017. The BCCI accepted a long-pending resignation from Johri (since December 2019) only last week.

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
Saba Karim to Quit as BCCI GM Cricket Operations, Weeks After Board Accepts CEO Rahul Johri's Resignation: Report

BCCI General Manager Cricket Operations Saba Karim has reportedly quit his position and a formal announcement on the same will be made soon, a report in The Times of India claims.

Karim's exit from the BCCI comes a week after the board let go of CEO Rahul Johri. Incidentally, both Johri and Karim assumed office at the same time in December 2017. The BCCI accepted a long-pending resignation from Johri (since December 2019) only last week.

ALSO READ: BCCI GM Cricketing Operations Saba Karim's Role Under Scanner in Times of Coronavirus

There were earlier reports that during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, GM Cricket Operations' position is under the scanner as there is a thought that he isn't bringing too much to the table.

IANS had earlier reported that a senior board executive in the know of developments confirmed that Karim's position is under the scanner as there have been too many issues that have remained unattended which fall under the GM Cricket Operations' purview. And considering the economic situation, a tough call is likely to be taken soon.

ALSO READ: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri's Resignation Accepted, Asked To Leave Via Mail

Johri, who joined the BCCI in 2016, had earlier put in his papers after the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had made way for the Sourav Ganguly-led set-up the run the world's richest cricket board.

But he was then asked to continue till the end of his contract, which was due to expire in 2021. However, once the BCCI got back its administration, Johri was increasingly marginalized with his domain of work, including matters related to ICC, being handled by secretary Jay Shah.

While Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts recently stepped down after failing to handle the economic setback that came with COVID-19, CA's head of female engagement Sarah Styles was also let go in the financial battle. The ECB handed cuts to its employees with CEO Tom Harrison voluntarily taking a 25 per cent reduction while the players (both men and women) decided to take a voluntary pay cut in response to the pandemic.

bccibcci ceoBCCI GMRahul JohriRahul Johri Firedrahul johri sexual harrasmentSaba KarimSyed Saba Karim

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more