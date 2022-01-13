Sabina Park, Kingston, Pitch Report, 2nd ODI, West Indies vs Ireland

Another exciting cricketbattle awaits the fans as West Indies will have a go at Ireland in the second One Day International of the three-match series. The match which was originally scheduled to be played on January 11, will be conducted on January 13, Thursday at Sabina Park.

West Indies need just one more good performance to take the ODI trophy home. They won the first match by 24 runs by successfully defending 269 runs. The host are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI as all the players did a decent job in the first match.

Ireland, on the other hand, will have one of the biggest challenges ahead of 2nd ODI in the form of playing XI. A handful of payers from the visitor camp will be unavailable for selection due to Covid-19 and injuries. The team also needs to pick up a new captain as captain Andy Balbirnie is one of the five players who tested positive.

Sabina Park, pitch report:

The pitch at the Sabina Park in Kingston is a balanced deck. It is considered as a good cricketing surface as it has equal purchase for both the batters and bowlers. The ball comes nicely on the bat in the first half of the game.

The match is unlikely to be a high-scoring affair as a total of 300 runs has been achieved only five times in the 39 One Day Internationals played on the surface. The pitch is expected to slow down as the game progresses. Thus, the captain winning the toss should opt to bat first.

Sabina Park, Kingston records (ODIs):

Total matches played: 39

Matches won batting first: 15

Matches won batting second: 22

Average 1st Inns score: 234

Average 2nd Inns score: 201

Highest Total: 349/10 (49.5) by Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Lowest Total: 99/10 (19.1) by Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

Highest score chased: 255/2 (45.00) by South Africa vs West Indies

Lowest score defended: 198/9 (50) by West Indies vs India

