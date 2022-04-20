SAC vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match, April 21, 1:30 AM IST

SAC vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Syed Agha CC and Fair Deal Defenders: Fair Deal Defenders will kickstart the proceedings at Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 with a faceoff with Syed Agha CC on Thursday. Syed Agha CC will have momentum on their side as they did well in the recently-concluded Sharjah Ramadan T20 league.

SAC finished at the second place in the Group A table with two wins and one loss. The team qualified for the playoffs. Syed Agha CC were eliminated from the race in the quarter-final round as they were beaten by Future Mattress by 27 runs. The team will hope to learn from its mistakes and lift the trophy this time around.

Coming to Fair Deal Defenders, they couldn’t play to their full potential in the competition. Defenders won just one match during the league round to occupy the second-last place in Group A. FDD need to improve their performance with the ball to change their fortunes in the T10 format.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Ahead of the match between Syed Agha CC and Fair Deal Defenders, here is everything you need to know:

SAC vs FDD Telecast

Syed Agha CC vs Fair Deal Defenders game will not be telecast in India.

SAC vs FDD Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SAC vs FDD Match Details

The third match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 1:30 AM IST on April 21, Thursday.

SAC vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Muhammad Yasir

Vice-Captain – Hassan Eisakhel

Suggested Playing XI for SAC vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Farhan Babar

Batters: Wajid Khan, Zainullah Zain, Hassan Eisakhel

All-rounders: Niaz Khan, Muhammad Yasir, Hassan Ali Khan

Bowlers: Rizwan Amanat Ali, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Adeel Hanif

SAC vs FDD Probable XIs:

Syed Agha CC: Israr Ahmed, Zainullah Zain, Niaz Khan, Abdullah Khan(wk), Hassan Eisakhel, Muhammad Mudassar, Khalid Shah, Muhammad Irfan, Harsh Desai, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Omid Rahman

Fair Deal Defenders: Muhammad Yasir, Adeel Hanif, Mohsin Matto, Muhammad Imran, Wajid Khan, Farhan Babar(wk), Farrukh Abbas Kazmi, Khalid Ibrahim, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Hassan Ali Khan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here