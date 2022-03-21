SAC vs RJT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match, March 21, 10:00 PM IST

SAC vs RJT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Syed Agha CC and Rajkot Thunders:

In the third match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, we have Syed Agha CC squaring off against Rajkot Thunders. The game will kickoff at 10:00 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Both the teams will be new to the playing conditions as they will be playing their first match of the competition on Monday.

Syed Agha CC are a strong side. They are being considered as one of the favorites to dominate the T20 league. The team has some big names in the line-up who have the experience of playing various leagues. Ansh Tandon, Hassan Eisakhel and Noorulhadi Muslimyar will be the key players for the team.

Rajkot Thunders, on the other hand, are a young side. They can take some time to adjust to the tournament. Thunders have roped in young talented individuals who are excited to showcase their mettle on the 22-yard pitch.

Ahead of the match between Syed Agha CC and Rajkot Thunders; here is everything you need to know:

SAC vs RJT Telecast

Syed Agha CC vs Rajkot Thunders game will not telecast in India

SAC vs RJT Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SAC vs RJT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 10:00 PM IST on March 21, Monday.

SAC vs RJT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Pritesh Anadkat

Vice-Captain - Simrajeet Singh Kang

Suggested Playing XI for SAC vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Hamza Sheraz

Batters: Ansh Tandon, Ali Khaledi, Banty Nandy

All-rounders: Pritesh Anadkat, Hassan Eisakhel, Noorulhadi Muslimyar

Bowlers: Muhammad Mudassar, Mohammed Wakeel, Simrajeet Singh Kang

SAC vs RJT Probable XIs:

Syed Agha CC: Isar Ahmed, Omid Rahman, Simrajeet Singh Kang, Khalid Shah, Ansh Tandon, Imran Nazir, Zainullah, Hassan Eisakhel, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Muhammad Mudassar, Sher Khan

Rajkot Thunders: Hamza Sheraz, Ali Khaledi, Banty Nandy, Mitesh Thanki, Pritesh Anadkat, Bhera Ram, Abdul Salam, Mohammed Wakeel, Jay Sheth, Mohit Goraniya, Shahbaz Khan I

